P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's Church
West Roxbury, MA
Kevin F. Finnegan

Kevin F. Finnegan Notice
Of West Roxbury, May 2, 2019. Devoted father of Kevin F. Finnegan Jr. and his wife Mary of GA. Beloved triplet brother of Paul W. Finnegan of Boston and Richard W. Finnegan and his wife Joyce of Plymouth, and brother of Robert J. Finnegan of Lowell, and the late Rev. John T. Finnegan, Frank J. Finnegan, and Alice C. Finnegan. Loving grandfather of Erin Elizabeth Finnegan and Kelly Lynne Finnegan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Kevin was a longtime employee of the Boston Gas Co. for 33 years and a longtime faithful parishioner at St. Theresa’s Church. Visiting hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, May 6th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Tuesday, May 7 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa’s Church, West Roxbury at 10am. Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Kevin we will miss your signature banjo song: “And while the world is waiting for the sunrise, In my heart it’s calling you.” P.E. Murray - F.J. HigginsGeorge F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000 http://www.lastingmemories.com/kevin-f-finnegan
Published in Boston Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2019
