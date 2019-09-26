Home

76, of Lake Wales, FL, died on May 18, 2019 with his wife Rita by his side. He spent most of his life in Dorchester, the middle son of William and Florence (McCarty) Keefe. He worked for the USPS as a Mail Carrier. Upon his retirement, they moved to Mashpee, where he drove a school bus for the Sandwich schools. There, he also played bagpipes for the Brian Boru Pipe Band. About 10 years ago, they fully retired to Florida. Besides his wife, Rita (Meehan), he is survived by his daughter, Justine Koch and her husband, Allan; and his son, Patrickand his wife Laurie. He leaves 5 grandchildren; Michael and Ethan Koch and Tony, Matthew, and Cassidi Keefe. He also leaves behind three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, as well as his two brothers, William and Donald. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, at St. Margaret's Church, 800 Columbia Rd., Dorchester. There will be a gathering following the Mass at The View Restaurant, Quincy.



Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
