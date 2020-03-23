Boston Herald Notices
Kevin P. Murphy Notice
of Newport News, VA, formerly of Dorchester, passed away suddenly on March 17, 2020. Loving husband of Kate (Lewis) Murphy. Beloved father of Collin Jon Patrick Murphy. Dear son of George Murphy & Susan Gillenwater. Cherished brother of Brendan Murphy. Also survived by countless loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Kevin was a proud veteran of the United States Army and a lifelong fan of every Boston sports team. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and services will be private. Memorial service to be announced for July 2020. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.



Published in Boston Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
