age 69 of Boston, April 7, 2020. Beloved brother of Rupert Walcott (Sandra). Beloved nephew of Frances Wright, Hattle Reid, Beverly Harris, and Lorena Davis. Kevin leaves a host of nieces and nephews, other family, and friends to mourn his passing. Services to be held at Davis Funeral Home. To post a sympathy message visit www. DavisofBoston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on May 15, 2020.