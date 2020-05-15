Kevin R. Walcott
age 69 of Boston, April 7, 2020. Beloved brother of Rupert Walcott (Sandra). Beloved nephew of Frances Wright, Hattle Reid, Beverly Harris, and Lorena Davis. Kevin leaves a host of nieces and nephews, other family, and friends to mourn his passing. Services to be held at Davis Funeral Home. To post a sympathy message visit www. DavisofBoston.com.



Published in Boston Herald on May 15, 2020.
