73 of Canton, MA. died on November 30th, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on April 23, 1946 in Boston, MA. to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Buckley) Tucker.
On March 29th, 2008 he married Noreen (Rene) Carroll, who survives him. He is survived by his children, Kevin Tucker (Suzanne) of FL., Brian Tucker (Jeannette) of Stoughton, Lorilee (Robert) Carroll of Taunton, Colleen Tucker of Taunton, Beatrice Tucker of New York, Thomas (Lieve) Carroll of Hawii, Leo (Ariane) of Rhode Island, 16 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and his sister Peggy Pettaway of Mattapan.
Mr. Tucker was preceded in death by his brother James and sister Elizabeth.
A graveside service will be held on December 14th @ 11am, Mount Hope Cemetery, 335 Walk Hill St., Roslindale followed by a Celebration of Life from 12 - 4 pm. @ the Boston Elks Lodge, 1 Morrell St. in West Roxbury.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 8, 2019