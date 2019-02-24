Boston Herald Notices
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
458 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
458 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
458 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
Kieran T. Ridge
"Terry" Of Burlington formerly of Newton MA. February 22nd, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Maureen O'Driscoll Ridge. Loving father of John of Ohio, Eileen Jones of Acton, Mary Jane Patterson of Bedford and Timothy Ridge of Dedham. Devoted grandfather of Michael, Joseph, Katherine and Declan. Son of the late John Ridge of Island of Finish, County Galway, Ireland and the late Mary (Walsh) Ridge of County Carna, Ireland. Brother of James of Needham, John of Pennsylvania, Martin of Arizona, the late Mary (Ridge) Beissner, the late Margaret "Peg" (Ridge) Pappis, and Coleman of Newton. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He attended Boston College undergraduate and Boston College Law School, also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He met and married Maureen O'Driscoll while working for the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington D.C., then moved to Chicago to work for Allstate Insurance for over 30 years.

Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St, DEDHAM, MA 02026 on Friday, March 1st at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Dedham at 10 o'clock. Visiting hours Thursday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in memory of Kieran may be made to Catholic Charities, www.catholiccharitiesusa.org. For guestbook and directions, please visit: www.gfdoherty.com.

Published in Boston Herald from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
