of Milton MA, passed away on August 16, 2019. Dear husband of Mie Kuen Yee. Devoted father of Sho Mah and his wife Tin Mah of Hollis NH, Shee Chu and his wife Sarah Chu of Milton MA, David Chu and his wife Rosa Chu of Milton MA, Susie of Milton MA, Helen Chu and her fiancé John Baker of Milton MA, George Chu and his wife Karen Chu of Milton MA, Annie Chu of Milton MA, and Sam Chu and his wife Karen Chu of Milton MA. Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to visiting hours on August 22, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Wing Fook Funeral Home. A traditional Chinese service will be on August 23, 2019 at 10:30 am, procession will leave at 12 PM. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Published in Boston Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019