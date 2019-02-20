Boston Herald Notices
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
State Temple Church of God in Christ
16 Fessenden Street
Mattapan, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
State Temple Church of God in Christ
16 Fessenden Street
Mattapan, MA
View Map
Mr. Lafayette Holloman, Sr. departed this life on Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born in Hertford County,North Carolina to Ray and Reatha Holloman. He is preceded in death by 5 children, Lafayette Jr., Lonell, Sr., Alvin, Sr., Evelyn Wilson, and Janice M. Campbell.Mr. Holloman leaves to mourn his passing two daughter, Elaine E. Hudson of Boston, Ma., Theresa A. McNeil (Henry) of Ellenwood, GA., five sons, Glenn, Phillip (Licia), James (Daphne), and Sidney all of Boston, Ma., Gerald (Ronelle) of Brandywine, Maryland. Lafayette, Three son-In-Laws: Elder James T. Wilson, Sr. , Roosevelt Campbell, Henry L. McNeil, also 42 Grandchildren, a host of Greatgrands and Great great-grands. Three sisters: Josephine, Gertrude, and Naomi. Three Sister-In-Laws: Naomi Howard, Elnora Wilson and Francis Holloman, and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives.There will be a Viewing on Saturday February 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O’clock at State Temple Church of God in Christ, 16 Fessenden Street, Mattapan, MA 02126.Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan, MAFor online condolences visit www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lafayette-holloman-sr
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
