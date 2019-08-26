Boston Herald Notices
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Hwy.
Mattapan, MA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA
View Map
Resources
Lafayette Neal


1938 - 2019
Lafayette Neal Notice
of Boston, August 22, 2019. Dear husband of the late Margaret E. Neal. Beloved father of Ruth Beatty of Dorchester, Kevin Neal of Randolph, Michael Neal of Atlanta, GA, Lafayette Neal Mills of Atlanta, GA, Camira Wilson of Atlanta, GA, Alphonso Gavin of Boston and Faytima Gavin of SC. Loving brother of Blonnie Williams of Dorchester. He leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Visitation Wednesday, 10Am at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., Mattapan. Celebration of Life service to follow. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Boston. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
