of Boston, August 22, 2019. Dear husband of the late Margaret E. Neal. Beloved father of Ruth Beatty of Dorchester, Kevin Neal of Randolph, Michael Neal of Atlanta, GA, Lafayette Neal Mills of Atlanta, GA, Camira Wilson of Atlanta, GA, Alphonso Gavin of Boston and Faytima Gavin of SC. Loving brother of Blonnie Williams of Dorchester. He leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Visitation Wednesday, 10Am at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., Mattapan. Celebration of Life service to follow. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Boston. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 26, 2019