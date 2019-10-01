Boston Herald Notices
Laurence J. Boran Notice
of West Roxbury, September 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Martha A. (MacDonald) Boran of West Roxbury. Loving father of Joseph and his wife Laura, William, James G., Robert A., Jane Steeves and her husband Kenneth, Richard, Claire Gongas and her husband William, Stephen L. Boran and his wife Fatima, and the late John M. Boran. Devoted grandfather of Daniel, Naomi, Ian, James, Rachael, Noelle, Christian, Richard, David, Mark and the late John. Loving great grandfather of Courtney, Kristien and Tristan. Loving brother of Dolores Caraher. Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St. WEST ROXBURY on Friday October 4, at 9:00 AM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St. West Roxbury at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours in the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Late WW II Navy Seabees Veteran, Korean War era Army Veteran. Larry was an Atomic Veteran. Member of the West Roxbury Civic Improvement Association and the West Roxbury Neighborhood Council. Member of the American Legion. Donations may be made in his memory to the Fisher House, www.Fisherhouseboston.org. or to St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury, MA. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
