age 57, of Bridgewater passed Saturday November 2, 2019 at Tufts Medical Center. She was the loving wife of Glenn D. Blye. Laurie was born in Stoughton, a daughter of the late Thomas and Gloria (Conley) Willard. She was raised in the Brockton area and attended Brockton schools.
Laurie loved spending time with friends and family and was well known for her love of crocheting. The countless blankets she made over the years were passed on to family and friends, as well as donated to those in need.
Laurie will forever be remembered as a kind, loving and charitable woman with a heart of gold and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Laurie was the mother of Jessica (Blye) McIntire and her husband Kevin of Mansfield and Michael Blye and his fiancée Mari Facchini of W. Bridgewater. She was the sister of Faith Willard of Taunton, Timothy Willard of E. Bridgewater and the late Cheryl and Kenneth Willard.
At Laurie's request, services will be private. Please consider making a donation in her name to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908
and share this Beautiful poem, as we say our final goodbyes.
God saw you getting tired
And a cure was not to be.
So he put his arms around you,
And whispered "Come to me".
With tearful eyes we watched you
And saw you pass away.
Although we loved you dearly
We could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands at rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best
