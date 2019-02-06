Home
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
Lawrence A. Berry

Lawrence A. Berry Notice
Berry Lawrence E. “Yogi” of Brighton age 85 passed away peacefully February 3, 2019. Loving husband for 61 years to Barbara (Elliott) Berry. Devoted father of Elizabeth Wheatley and her husband Lawrence of Wayland, Lawrence and his wife Catherine of Dedham, Steven and his wife Michelle of Westwood. Cherished Papa of Zachary and his fianc?e Rebecca Nardi, Jessica and Michael Coletta, Christopher, Colleen, Sarah and Faith. Loving son of the late Evelyn (Berry) Livingstone. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave (nr Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON Saturday Feb. 9th from 12-2pm. Followed by Funeral Service at 2pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Private. Army Veteran Korea. Donations in memory of Lawrence may be made to Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence 10 Green Way Wayland, MA 01778. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Funeral Home Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 6, 2019
