Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
LAWRENCE D CAMPBELL
98 years of age. Of Charlestown, May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary A. "Sis" (Brown) Campbell. Devoted father of Mary Lou Kelley & late husband George ( Ret.BFD) of Wilmington, Rose Ann Amato & husband Vincent of Billerica & the late Joanne Campbell. Loving Bumpy to Mary Therese Hill & husband Robert, George Kelley Jr. & wife Lia, Dennis Kelley & wife Stephanie, Paul Amato & wife Lynne & his great-grandchildren Meredith & husband Mark, Ashley, Daniel, Michael, Katherine, Jack & Sam Amato & his great-great-grandson George Harrison. Beloved brother of the late Daniel, John, Allen, Joseph Campbell, Edna Zlock, Christine Davidson, Pearl Getchell, Ruth Price & Jeannette Foilb. Also many loving nieces & nephews.

Relatives & friends are invited to attend Lawrence's Funeral on Wednesday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 10 AM. Burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting hours Tuesday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. Late U.S. Army Vet. of WW II. Retired member of Teamsters Union local # 25 & member of V.F.W. Post # 1012. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Lawrence's name to Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 W. Cummings Park, STE 3100, Woburn, MA. 01801. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com.



Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2019
