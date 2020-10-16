We are so sorry for your loss. Love Samantha and lewy McMahon.
Samantha McMahon
Family
October 14, 2020
Larry was always welcoming to my family and myself with a big smile !!! He would joke my husband Jimmy and share a laugh! He was a joy to know and spend time with - he will be missed.
Leslie Coughlin
Friend
October 14, 2020
We miss you Larry we enjoyed many spinner & card games with you singing your Irish songs RI P.
Janet & jack Foley
Family
October 15, 2020
I was very saddened to hear of the death of my very close family friend. Please accept my sincerest sympathy on this terrible loss. I will always remember Larry for his wonderful sense of humor. You would never see Larry without a smile, a smile that would brighten any room. Our families have been very close as I spent most of my young life with the Donovan family and consider Larry as a brother. Please accept my sincerest sympathy on this terrible loss.
Jan Dangora
Family Friend
October 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jan Dangora
Friend
October 14, 2020
I'm very sorry to read of Larry's passing . Great memories of Larry and my brother Paul together. They were best friends. My sincere condolences to Claire, Fay and Family. R.I.P. Larry, Sincerely, Richie Stanton
richard stanton
Friend
