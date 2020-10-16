I was very saddened to hear of the death of my very close family friend. Please accept my sincerest sympathy on this terrible loss. I will always remember Larry for his wonderful sense of humor.

You would never see Larry without a smile, a smile that would brighten any room. Our families have been very close as I spent most of my young life with the Donovan family and consider Larry as a brother. Please accept my sincerest sympathy on this terrible loss.

Jan Dangora

Family Friend