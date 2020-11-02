of Myrtle Beach, SC formally of Wakefield and Malden, MA, on October 17, 2020, at age 68, passed away with his loving girls by his side after being diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer.Loving father of Derek Enwright of Manchester NH. Angela & Ziggy Zeigler of Myrtle Beach, SC. Giavanna & Alex Tamagna of Malden, MA, Gabriella Enwright of Malden, MA. and the late Jason EnwrightLoving Grandfather of Ashley and Ariana both of Myrtle Beach, SCAdored Great-Grandfather of Alshon Zacari of Myrtle Beach, SCSon of the late John J. Enwright Jr and Gladys (Palangi) Enwright of Malden, MABrother of Michael & Sandy Enwright, John (Butch) & Lorraine Enwright, Maureen MacAulay and the late Richard (Ricky) Enwright.Survived by many loving Aunts, Uncles, Nephews, Nieces, Godchildren, Cousins, Friends and extended Family MembersFuneral Mass will be held on Thurs, November 5th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.atImmaculate Conception Parish, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, MARelatives and Friends are invited. Intermittent Private. Family will receive visitors before and after the funeral mass. Covid regulations and Protocols are to be strictly enforced.Larry worked as a carpenter for his family's companies then a professional tile and stone installer for his own company Enwright Tile for many years. He most recently was employed as a maintenance supervisor for Maison Sur Mer in Myrtle Beach, SC.He will always be remembered for his smile, his eyes, his laugh, his warmth, his kindness, his patience, his quiet strength, his humility, and his love for his family.US Army Vietnam Veteran