"Little Larry" passed away at the age of 46 on August 21, 2019. Beloved son of Lawrence Sr. and his stepmom Donna of South Boston; and, Carol A. Litterio of MA. Devoted father of Christina Kelly of NH. Cherished big brother to Jaclyn Sweeney of SC and Ernest McCrary, Jr. of MA; Robin, Courtney, and Brooke Anglin of South Boston; Colleen Heafey of Braintree; Joseph Heafey of Dorchester; and Nicholas Heafey of South Boston. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends. Larry was a proud member of Teamsters Local 25 and worked many years at U.S. Foods. He was an avid sports fan. His spirit, laugh, and gentle soul will be greatly missed. Memorial mass to be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Gate of Heaven Church in South Boston. Celebration of life to follow afterwards.
Published in Boston Herald from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019