of Peabody, January 10, 2020. Son of the late Daniel J. & Margaret M. (Murphy) Sullivan. Father Larry will be dearly missed by his sister Mary Lee of Peabody, his brother Kevin Sullivan & his wife Paula of Billerica, sister-in-law Lois Sullivan of Chelmsford: his nineteen nieces, nephews and many great nieces and great nephews and devoted friends. He was predeceased by his brother Dan Sullivan, his brother Frank Sullivan and his wife Monica and his brother-in-law Bob Lee. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford on Saturday January 18th at 10:00AM. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Stoneham. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Medford or . To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 16, 2020