Lawrence Hannon

Lawrence Joseph Jr. of West Roxbury, formerly of Roslindale and Mission Hill. October 11, 2020.

Beloved husband of Nancy (Hill) Hannon. Devoted father of Daniel Hannon and his wife Kathleen of Hudson and Timothy Hannon of Plainville. Grandfather, "Papa", of Patrick and Brianna Hannon of Hudson. Son of the late Hannah T. (Long) and Lawrence J. Hannon, Sr. Brother of Edward and Leo Hannon of West Roxbury, Paul Hannon of Florida, the late Lorraine (Hannon) Harrington, Patricia (Hannon) Gillespie, and Eileen (Hannon) McMullen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and countless friends. Graduate of Mission Hill High School and long time USPS Letter Carrier.

Funeral from the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre Street WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, October 16, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church, West Roxbury at 10am. (Masks required, maximum church capacity 80 people due to Covid-19 regulations). Visiting hours at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7pm. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Larry's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Center, 450 Brookline Ave. Boston, MA 02215. For online guestbook and directions, pemurrayfuneral.com.

P.E. Murray -FJ Higgins

George F. Doherty & Sons

West Roxbury 617-325-2000



Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
