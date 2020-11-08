I will always miss my wonderful, loving friend Larry. He had wonderful stories about his very interesting life and all the adventures he had with his friends from the Senior Center in Hull!!



I will always have the wise advice that he bestowed upond upon me.



He loved everyone one around him.



His devotion to the Blessed Mother and his Guardian Angle was never ending.



A delightful man who will never be forgotten nor loved more.

Resting in peace my dear friend Larry.

Kathleen Speredelozzi

Friend