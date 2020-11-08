1/1
Lawrence Schell
Lawrence A. Larry, of Hull, died peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was 91.

Born in Boston on September 22, 1929, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary (White) Schell. Larry was president of his company Schell Printing Company in Jamaica Plain. He retired after 30 years of service.

Larry was very devoted to his community and enjoyed being a group leader for the Hull Senior Center. He liked helping with Bingo and running monthly trips to Foxwoods. Larry was also a Past Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus #120, a member of the Hull Lions Club and the Jamaica Plain Kiwanis. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed playing poker, bowling, going to the casino and leading trips to regional, national and international destinations.

Larry was his own man, a great father and enjoyed being around people. He will be missed by all the lives he touched. Larry was the beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Burke) Schell, together they shared 53 years of loving marriage. He was the devoted father of Lawrence A. Schell, Jr. of Weymouth, Andrew C. Schell of West Roxbury, William E. Schell and his wife Jan of Norton, Mary R. Guilmet and her husband Rene of Portsmouth, NH and the late Janet Schell Cutting. Larry was the loving grandfather of nine and the loving great grandfather of three. Larry is also survived by his dear friend Norma Conley of Hingham and many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Larry's Funeral Mass, celebrated in St. Jerome's Church, 632 Bridge St., Weymouth on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry's name may be sent to the Hull Senior Center-Council On Aging, 197A Samoset Ave., Hull, MA 02045.

Please visit www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-KEOHANE for online condolences and directions.



Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Jerome's Church
Funeral services provided by
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
November 7, 2020
I will always miss my wonderful, loving friend Larry. He had wonderful stories about his very interesting life and all the adventures he had with his friends from the Senior Center in Hull!!

I will always have the wise advice that he bestowed upond upon me.

He loved everyone one around him.

His devotion to the Blessed Mother and his Guardian Angle was never ending.

A delightful man who will never be forgotten nor loved more.
Resting in peace my dear friend Larry.
Kathleen Speredelozzi
Friend
