of Milton, formerly of South Boston passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. Devoted husband to the love of his life for over 60 years, Ann M. (Dobbins) McCarthy of Milton, formerly of South Boston. Beloved father of the late Lawrence McCarthy, III and his wife Marjorie of Dorchester, Sean McCarthy and his wife Michelle of Dorchester, Joel McCarthy and his wife Deborah of South Boston, Allyson Dineen and her husband William of Quincy, and Shannon Dunphy and her husband Dennis of Hanover. Loving son of the late Esther (Fitzgerald) McCarthy and cherished brother of the late Evelyn (McCarthy) Bohan and her husband Joseph and the late Marilyn McCarthy. Beloved nephew of the late Matthew Ryan and his wife Ruthie. Dear "Papa" to Joel, Hannah, Jimmy, Hayley, Donovan, Sean, Davis, Issaac, Maggie, Miesha, Oscar, Sophia and Aaliyah. Loved and remembered dearly by all his nieces, nephews and friends. Larry grew up in Southie and was one of the original "Mustangs". He was senior class president and a track and field and football standout at Jamaica Plain High School. He served the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority for three decades and was a proud member of the Boston Carmen's Union, Local 589 and the MBTA Inspectors Union Local 600. He always had a smile and a handshake for friends and strangers alike. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a future date.
