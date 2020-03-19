Boston Herald Notices
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500

Lawrence W. Ryan

Lawrence W. Ryan Notice
of West Roxbury, Mar 17th. Son of the late David M. & Loretta M. (Alexander) Ryan. Beloved husband of the late Katherine (Perry) Ryan. Loving father of Lawrence W. Ryan Jr. and Phillip Ryan, Karen & her husband Kenny Lorentzen, Cathy Ryan and the late David Ryan. Grandfather of Sean, Michael, Jillian & Melissa Ryan, Kevin & Kenny Lorentzen & the late David Ryan. Great Grandfather of Angelo, Rhianna, Nicole & Rocco. Also survived by longtime companion Carol Moore.

Funeral Service at the Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St, Jamaica Plain for immediate family only on Saturday at 10:30 am.

Interment Forest Hills Cemetery for immediate family only.

A Celebration of Life will take place for Lawrence at a later date and time.

Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
