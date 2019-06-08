Boston Herald Notices
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
Leanna (Jones) Porter

Leanna (Jones) Porter Notice
of Dorchester June 1, beloved wife of the late Geno Porter. Daughter of the late Reuben and Annie Mae (James) Jones. Loving mother of Edwin and wife Cynthia of Norwood, Stephen of Boston, Preston and wife Wendy of Randolph, Leroy of Boston, Geno Jr. of Boston, Mark and wife Rhondella of Bridgewater and the late Carl Porter. Sister of Flora Taylor of CA, Ruby Gibbs of TN and the late Camilla Nance. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held Tuesday morning in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS at 11 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Monday 4 -7 PM. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. For information and online guestbook www.dolanfuneral.com.



Published in Boston Herald on June 8, 2019
