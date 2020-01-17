|
known to most as "Niecy", was born April 5, 1964 to the late James and Eva Louise Boseman. She was the sixth of seven children; Carol,
(late) Jerry, (late) Gwen, Anita, (late) Phyllis, Niecy and Arnold.
In 1978, Learline met the love of her life, Roy. After an extended courtship they united in marriage on October 19, 1986. To this union their one and only child was born, Antoine.
Learline departed this life on Friday, January 10, 2020. She Leaves to cherish memories; her husband of 33 years Roy, her one and only child Antoine, Sisters; Carol (Tyrone), Anita, and one brother, Arnold (Renee). She also leaves fond memories for her in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She will surely be missed.
There will be a Viewing on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O'clock at Eliot Congregational Church, 120 Walnut Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119.
Interment: Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 17, 2020