Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eliot Congregational Church
120 Walnut Ave.
Roxbury, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Eliot Congregational Church
120 Walnut Ave.
Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Learline Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Learline Jeniece Mills


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Learline Jeniece Mills Notice
known to most as "Niecy", was born April 5, 1964 to the late James and Eva Louise Boseman. She was the sixth of seven children; Carol,

(late) Jerry, (late) Gwen, Anita, (late) Phyllis, Niecy and Arnold.

In 1978, Learline met the love of her life, Roy. After an extended courtship they united in marriage on October 19, 1986. To this union their one and only child was born, Antoine.

Learline departed this life on Friday, January 10, 2020. She Leaves to cherish memories; her husband of 33 years Roy, her one and only child Antoine, Sisters; Carol (Tyrone), Anita, and one brother, Arnold (Renee). She also leaves fond memories for her in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

She will surely be missed.

There will be a Viewing on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O'clock at Eliot Congregational Church, 120 Walnut Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119.

Interment: Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA

For online condolences visit: www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Learline Jeniece Mills
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Learline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -