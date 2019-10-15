|
of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, passed away October 8, 2019 at the age 97. Beloved wife of the late Henry Mendes. Loving mother of Ronald Mendes, Richard Mendes, Raymond Mendes, Lawrence Mendes, Paul Mendes, Walter Mendes, James Mendes, Vance Mendes, Nancy Jenkins, Lorraine Mendes-Pires, Henry Mendes, Roy Mendes, Anthony Mendes, Harold Mendes and Evon Mendes. Devoted sister of Regina Montiero of Stoughton,and the late Ralph, Blanche, Caroline, Teddy, Antoinette, Albert and Eva. Also survived by many many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephew. Lena was born in Plymouth, lived in Dorchester for many years before moving to Randolph over 10 years ago. Her life was her family, she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved playing Bingo, her trips to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. She also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. Her greatest joy however came from spending time with family and friends. Lena faithfully visited her late parents grave in Lawrence for 51 years. Her last wish was to have Wind Beneath My Wings played at her funeral for her family to hear. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Friday October 18th from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Mary Church, 211 North Main St., Randolph. Burial will take place in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to , For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
