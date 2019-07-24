|
|
of Dorchester, July 21, 2019. Father of Matthew Prokop of South Boston. Brother of James and Wife Mary Prokop and the late Frederick Prokop. Visitation in the Wm.F.Spencer Funeral Home, 575 E.Broadway (at Hst), South Boston on Thursday from 9 AM - 10:30 AM.Followed by Funeral Mass in the Gate of Heaven, at 11 AM. Relatives and Friends Kindly Invited. Member of Local # 103 IBEW. In lieu of flowers Donations in Leo's memory may be made to the Gate of Heaven Parish, 841 E. Broadway, South Boston, MA. 02127.
www.spencerfuneralservice.com
View the online memorial for Leo H. Prokop
Published in Boston Herald on July 24, 2019