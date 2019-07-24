Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 268-0855
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Prokop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo H. Prokop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo H. Prokop Notice
of Dorchester, July 21, 2019. Father of Matthew Prokop of South Boston. Brother of James and Wife Mary Prokop and the late Frederick Prokop. Visitation in the Wm.F.Spencer Funeral Home, 575 E.Broadway (at Hst), South Boston on Thursday from 9 AM - 10:30 AM.Followed by Funeral Mass in the Gate of Heaven, at 11 AM. Relatives and Friends Kindly Invited. Member of Local # 103 IBEW. In lieu of flowers Donations in Leo's memory may be made to the Gate of Heaven Parish, 841 E. Broadway, South Boston, MA. 02127.

www.spencerfuneralservice.com



View the online memorial for Leo H. Prokop
Published in Boston Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Spencer Funeral Service
Download Now