Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
10 Diamond Street
Walpole, MA
of Derry, NH, formerly of Stoneham, March 26, 2019, age 84. Beloved husband of Carole A. (Bates) Doyle. Loving father of Diana Doyle of Dedham and her boyfriend Chris Sands of Brockton, and Kathleen Lyons and her late husband, Michael S. Lyons, of Newbury, New Hampshire. Cherished grandfather of Amanda Doyle Lyons of Newbury, New Hampshire. Brother of Claire McGinnis of Oregon, the late John Reagan, and the late Carol Schefe. Also survived by several nieces and nephews whom he deeply loved. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Leo’s Life Celebration on Monday from 4 to 7 PM and Tuesday from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment in New Hampshire will be private at the request of Leo’s family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, D-H/Geisel Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756. Please make checks payable to D-HH. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leo-m-doyle
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
