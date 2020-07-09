68, of Boston, MA, passed away in his sleep on Sunday morning, July 5, 2020. He was being cared for by his partner of 22 years, Colleen Klinger of Everett, MA, who has spent months by his side helping him live with emphysema. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Anthony and Sandra Puleio; his three children, Michelle Lee, Leo and Ann-Marie Puleio and their mother Lee Nolan; his grandchildren Jonathan and Anthony Puleio; his honorary daughter and son-in-law, Kaylin and Jorge Santiago, and their daughter Tierney; his aunt Gertrude "Snooky" McDermott and many cousins.
He was the son of the late Anthony "Zibby" Puleio and the late Dorothy M. Conlon Puleio, both of the West End in Boston.
Leo leaves behind many friends he made during his years at Somerville Trade High School and during Sunday rides and road trips on his Harley-Davidson. He was an avid Patriots fan and though he defied New England convention to be a Yankees fan, he loved cheering the Red Sox on to recent World Series wins. He enjoyed learning American history and recently began working at voting polls and encouraging people to exercise their right to vote.
Leo had many careers over the years but was most often a laborer in the construction industry and a cab driver.
His family will plan a celebration of his life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
