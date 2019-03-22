|
of Hyde Park formerly of South Boston passed away March 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne. Devoted father of Leo Fitzsimmons, Joseph Fitzsimmons and his fianc? Mia DeAndrade. Loving son of Patricia Fitzsimmons as well as Leo Fitzsimmons and his wife Ann. Dear brother of Maryanne Patterson, Kathleen Fitzsimmons, Caroline Goolsby, William Fitzsimmons and Christine Bergeron. Cherished grandfather of Maeve Elizabeth, Olivia Ryan and Matthew Thomas. Lovingly survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and a great nephew. Visiting Hours will be held at Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street in South Boston on Sunday, March 24rd2019 from 2-6PM. Funeral Mass will be held at Gate of Heaven in South Boston on Monday, March 25th at 10 AM. Interment services will be private. US Army Veteran. Longtime employee of the Red Cross. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Leo’s memory to The . Please visitwww.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leo-v-fitzsimmons
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 22, 2019