Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Casper Funeral Home
187 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEO FITZSIMMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEO V. FITZSIMMONS

Notice Condolences Flowers

LEO V. FITZSIMMONS Notice
of Hyde Park formerly of South Boston passed away March 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne. Devoted father of Leo Fitzsimmons, Joseph Fitzsimmons and his fianc? Mia DeAndrade. Loving son of Patricia Fitzsimmons as well as Leo Fitzsimmons and his wife Ann. Dear brother of Maryanne Patterson, Kathleen Fitzsimmons, Caroline Goolsby, William Fitzsimmons and Christine Bergeron. Cherished grandfather of Maeve Elizabeth, Olivia Ryan and Matthew Thomas. Lovingly survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and a great nephew. Visiting Hours will be held at Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street in South Boston on Sunday, March 24rd2019 from 2-6PM. Funeral Mass will be held at Gate of Heaven in South Boston on Monday, March 25th at 10 AM. Interment services will be private. US Army Veteran. Longtime employee of the Red Cross. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Leo’s memory to The . Please visitwww.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences. http://www.lastingmemories.com/leo-v-fitzsimmons
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Casper Funeral Services
Download Now