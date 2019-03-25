|
|
was surrounded by family when he passed away at the tender age of 90 on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Leon was born to Helen and Richard Stephens as one of 12 children (9 live births) born in Newburn, Alabama on February 06, 1929.
Leon was preceeded in death by his parents Helen Stephens and Richard Stephens; siblings Margaret Mitchell (FL), Richard Stephens Jr (IL), Ernestine Carey (OH), and Henry Stephens (PA); and sons McCoy Stephens (MA) and Scoba Stephens (MA).
With his wife, Loretta Rhodes, they had 7 children in Massachusetts. Also born were Derek Johnson (MA), Rebekah Stephens and Rachel Stephens both from Wisconsin.
Leon is survived by 10 siblings – Helen Avery (AL), Eunice Lapsley-Jones (CA), Louise Brown (CA), Johnson Stephens (AL), McCoy Stephens (AL), Bernard Stephens (AL), Herman Stephens (MI), Alonzo Washington (AL), Alma Washington (AL), and James Washington (LA); his 10 children – Derek Johnson (MA), Elnora Miles (MA), Helen Stephens (MA), Anthony Stephens (MA), Vincent Stephens (MA), Loretta Stephens (VA), Rebekah Stephens (WI), and Rachel Stephens (WI); 20 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Wake will be held on Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00pm at Prince Hall Grand Lodge, 24 Washington St., Dorchester. There will also be a Viewing on Wednesday March 27 from 10:00 to 10:30 followed by Funeral Service at 10:30 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 157 W. Springfield St., Boston, MA 02117.
Interment: Massacusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA
