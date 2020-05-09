born June 19, 1940 in North Carolina and passed on April 14, 2020. He was the son of Henry and Jossie Williams. He is survived by his wife Sharon Williams, his children Deena Williams, Renee Williams, Danisha Williams, Jonathan McPherson, Alyssa Baker and Michael Baker. He also has 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Two sisters and two brothers, Levonne Mumford, Elizabeth Chapman, Henry Williams, and Jasper Williams. A Celebration of Life date will be held at a later date. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on May 9, 2020.