Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
230 Warren Street
Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Givens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Mitchell "Lenny" Givens


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Mitchell "Lenny" Givens Notice
76, of Randolph, July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marian Givens. Loving father of Eddie (Janine) Macon, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC, Leonard (Lavonne) Shuler of Jacksonville, FL, Nicole "Nikki" Givens and Lamont Adams of Boston, MA. Dear grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his 8 siblings and a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives, extended family and dear friends. Visitation with the family Monday, 10AM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Warren Street, Roxbury, MA. Celebration of Life service to follow. Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester, MA. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com.



View the online memorial for Leonard "Lenny" Mitchell GIVENS
Published in Boston Herald on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home
Download Now