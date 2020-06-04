Of Saugus, formerly of E. Boston, age 79, May 28th. Loving husband of Andrea (Daly) Viera with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Beloved father of Jack Viera of Quincy. Cherished grandfather of Joseph, Talia, Rachel, Anthony and great grandfather of Grayson. Dear brother of Lawrence & Judy Viera. Due to the regulations of the state and the CDC guidelines, a private funeral mass was held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital @ stjude.org. For condolences BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.