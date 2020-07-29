1/
Leonard W. Marquardt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Abington, July 27, 2020, age 86, retired Boston Police Sergeant Detective, Loving husband of Dorothy (Foley) of Abington; Loving father of Eileen M. Corlito and husband Paul, Cathleen M. O'Brien and husband Daniel, Stephen P., Kevin R. and wife Anne, Michael T., Laurie A., Jane V. Spellane and husband Michael, and John P. and wife Cara; Loving brother of Veronica Cross, and the late Gerald, George, Richard, and Ramon; Beloved son of the late Augustus and Veronica Marquardt; Also, survived by 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington Thursday July 30 from 4 to 8pm. A funeral mass will be held Friday at 9am in St. Bridget Church, Abington. Please go directly to church. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. For directions and online guestbook www.quealyandson.com.



View the online memorial for Leonard W. Marquardt


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quealy & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved