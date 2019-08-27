|
|
age 70, of Roslindale, formerly of Jamaica Plain on August 22, 2019. Lifelong companion of Sandra Clarke and her children Elisa, Robert and Michael Clarke. Son of the late John and Edith (Johnson) Walmsley. Survived by his siblings Bruce, David, Alan, Patricia, Theresa, Donna and Beverly and the late Carol Hassett and Ronald Walmsley Also survived by his in-laws, cousins, grandchildren and friends. Visitation and Funeral Services at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station) Jamaica Plain on Wednesday August 28 from 10 am - 12 noon.
Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery. Leonard worked for The Standard Rivet Company for over 50 years. For guestbook condolences visit www.bradyfallon.com.
View the online memorial for Leonard Walmsley
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 27, 2019