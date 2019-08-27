Boston Herald Notices
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Leonard Walmsley Notice
Visitation and Funeral Services at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station) Jamaica Plain on Wednesday August 28 from 10 am - 12 noon.

Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery. Leonard worked for The Standard Rivet Company for over 50 years.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
