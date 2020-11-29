I met Dr. Zani in 1973, while I was a graduate student at Salem State. I wanted to become a guidance counselor, and Dr. Zani was my advisor. He was so kind and helpful, gentle in his ways. He encouraged me when times were difficult, complimentary when my confidence was shaken. I received my masters in 1975 and became a guidance counselor in 1976, and I thank Dr. Zani for his help in reaching my goal. To his family: may your memories help you through this difficult time. RIP Dr. Zani. I have never forgotten you.

Lucille P. Langone (Shake)