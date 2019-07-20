|
of Roslindale, MA, (BFD Ladder 25), from injuries sustained in the line of duty on July 16, 2019. LeRoi was surrounded by loved ones when he left this world; beloved husband of Maria (Torres) Rodriguez; cherished son of Gladys Guzman-DeJesus and her husband Alfredo DeJesus (Arecibo, Puerto Rico) and Marcelo Rodriguez (deceased); loving father of sons Hector (wife Katherine), Jonathan (wife Maureen), LeRoi Jr. and Joshua; and daughters Leanna and Ashley. LeRoi was the adored brother of Cynthia, Daniel (wife Donna), Robin (husband La Monte), Kelley, Kenneth (wife Heather) and Edwin. He was the treasured grandfather of Destiny, Annalyce, Jonathan, Marcus, Joseph, and Janiel. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and countless other family members and loved ones. A 32-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department, LeRoi was an inspiration to all who knew him. Growing up in Dorchester, MA, he developed a love of the martial arts which became a lifelong interest and pursuit in physical and spiritual health and wellness. LeRoi was a natural leader and mentor and has impacted the lives of countless family, friends, colleagues and athletes by encouraging and supporting them to improve their lives and achieve their goals. As a firefighter, LeRoi selflessly gave back to the neighborhoods and communities he served with honor, dignity and bravery. LeRoi was a scholar; he had a lifelong thirst for knowledge, travel and discovery. LeRoi's passion and driving force was and will always remain his untiring love and devotion to his family and loved ones. Everyone he touched will carry his love, his passion and his leadership forward in his honor. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Service in the St. Michael Crematory Chapel at 11 o'clock. This will be followed by a Celebration of Life at Florian Hall, 55 Hallet St., Dorchester, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests that donations be made to Level Ground Mixed Martial Arts, Inc. Online: www.levelgroundmma.org, By Mail: 527 Columbia Road, Boston, MA 02125. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, visit William J. Gormley Funeral Service, Inc. www.gormleyfuneral.com
