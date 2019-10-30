|
of Boston, MA, went to be with the lord on October 26th 2019. She was born on July 21st 1950 to the late Eric G. Jackson and Lorraine A. Hall. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles B. Ramsay and two brothers. Leslie is survived by her loving daughters Saran Ramsay and Akia Obas, one brother Eric G. Jackson Jr., one granddaughter Layla Obas, and other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O'clock, St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church, 1073 Tremont Street, Roxbury, MA 02120.
Final disposition: St. Michael Crematory, Boston, MA
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 30, 2019