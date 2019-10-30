Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church
1073 Tremont Street
Roxbury, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church
1073 Tremont Street
Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Ramsay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie D. Ramsay


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie D. Ramsay Notice
of Boston, MA, went to be with the lord on October 26th 2019. She was born on July 21st 1950 to the late Eric G. Jackson and Lorraine A. Hall. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles B. Ramsay and two brothers.  Leslie is survived by her loving daughters Saran Ramsay and Akia Obas, one brother Eric G. Jackson Jr., one granddaughter Layla Obas, and other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Thursday, October 31, 2019  from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O'clock, St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church, 1073 Tremont Street, Roxbury, MA 02120.

Final disposition: St. Michael Crematory, Boston, MA

For online condolences visit www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Leslie D., Ramsay
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riley Funeral Home
Download Now