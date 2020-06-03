STONEHAM 84, beloved wife of Antonino "Tony" Maitino, passed away on May 31, 2020 at the Sawtelle Hospice House. Born in Roccacaramanica, Pescara, Italy, she is the loving daughter of the late Fiore and Celeste (Alberico) Inglese.
Lily grew up in Pescara, Italy. At the age of 17, she came to the United States with her family and settled in Watertown. She met her husband Tony through her uncle and they soon began a relationship by writing to one another. Tony and Lily married on July 27, 1957. They raised their children in Watertown and lived there for 33 years. They spent the last 30 years residing in Stoneham. Lily is a devoted Catholic and was a active member at St. Patrick's Church in Stoneham. She worked for many years in electronics at Instrumentation Laboratories in Watertown and at the Hood Rubber Plant in Watertown. Lily took great pride in her family. She was a phenomenal cook and it brought her joy to share her bounty with everyone that entered her home. Anytime that brought her family together were her favorite times. Lily always had a smile to share and a fun spirit. We all have fond memories of the many Halloween nights where she would dress up and share her silly side with family and neighbors. Lily was also an avid beach goer. She spent many weekends with her family and close friends at Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester. She was also a huge hockey fan and especially of the Boston Bruins. Lily was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting Nana to her grandchildren and an extremely caring person. She welcomed anyone she met with open arms and always had kind words to say. Her life was devoted to caring and love of others and she will be truly missed by her family and many friends.
Lily is the devoted wife of 63 years of Antonino Maitino. Loving Mother of Domenic A. Maitino and his wife Kathleen (Evans) Maitino and Lucia Maitino Casella. Cherished grandmother of Charles Louis Casella II and his wife Alyshia (Edson) Casella, Angelina Casella and Miranda and Juliana Maitino; with a great granddaughter coming in July. Beloved sister of Maria Potenza and her husband Benito, Domenico Ingelese and his wife Concezia, Aladino Ingelese and his wife Giuseppina, the late Felice "Tony" Ingelese and the late Adalgisa "Evelyn" Maitino. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends.
At this time, due to Covid 19, services for Lily will be held privately with a Celebration of Her Life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lily's Memory to St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, MA 02180 or to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Association of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
For information and to leave an online condolence please visit www.barilefuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.