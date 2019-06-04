|
Suddenly of Malden, June 1, 2019, formerly of Dorchester and Colombia. Age 92. Wife of the late Ermelindo Torres. Beloved mother of Eunice and Lilia Torres both of Malden. Funeral from the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St. Malden, Thursday at 8:45 am. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Hearts at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours Wednesday 6-8 pm. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. For directions and guestbook please go to burnsfuneralhomemalden.com.
Published in Boston Herald on June 4, 2019