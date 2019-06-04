Boston Herald Notices
E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home
204 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0194
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
8:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Sacred Hearts
Suddenly of Malden, June 1, 2019, formerly of Dorchester and Colombia. Age 92. Wife of the late Ermelindo Torres. Beloved mother of Eunice and Lilia Torres both of Malden. Funeral from the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home, 204 Main St. Malden, Thursday at 8:45 am. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Hearts at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours Wednesday 6-8 pm. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. For directions and guestbook please go to burnsfuneralhomemalden.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lilia-m-forero-moreno
Published in Boston Herald on June 4, 2019
