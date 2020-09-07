(Donovan) Sept. 3, 2020 Lifelong resident of South Boston, Beloved Wife of the late John J. Dorion. Beloved Mother of Rosemary Frane and Her Husband Tom, Kathleen MacNeill, Judith Coll and Her Husband Daniel, Sheila long and Her Husband Tim, Jean Joyce and Her Husband Michael, John Dorion and His Wife Kurlene and the late Kevin and Linda Dorion. Also survived by 29 Grandchildren and many, many Great grandchildren. Funeral Mass on Wednesday Sept. 9th at 11:30 AM in the Gate of Heaven Church 609 E Fourth St. South Boston. Relatives and friends kindly invited. face masks required. Private Interment Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne . In lieu of flowers donations in Lillian's Memory may be made to the St. Jude Fund 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 www.spencerfuneralservice.com View the online memorial for Lillian Dorion