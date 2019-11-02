|
(nee Wallace), 91 formerly of Boston Massachusetts passed away peacefully at home on Friday October 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Kingstree, SC on April 4th, 1928, she was the daughter of the late John and Celia Wallace. She graduated Summa Cum Laude and earned her bachelor's degree from Claflin College in 1950.
Lillie was a dedicated teacher who taught in South Carolina and retired from the Boston Public School System after 22 years.
Lillie loved reading, baking, gardening and spending time with her church and family. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, tutoring, and joking with her grandchildren. Beloved wife of James Porcher (now deceased), Lillie is survived by her eight children including Alicia, Trenier, Marcia, James, Carlyle-Nikita, Darrell, Lashawn, and Shavonni. She is a cherished grandmother to 28 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Beloved aunt to several nieces and nephews. Lillie was preceded in death by her large array of brothers and sisters.
A viewing will be held at J.B. Johnson, 196 Warren St, Roxbury, MA 02119 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00 pm.
Funeral services for Mrs. Lillie Porcher will be held November 7, 2019 at Global Ministries Christian Church, 670 Washington St., Dorchester, MA. There will be an hour of visitation at the church prior to the service from 11:00 am until 12:00 am. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 2, 2019