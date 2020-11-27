1/
Lillie M. Morris
of Dorchester age 85,November 2, beloved wife of the late Clarence Morris. Devoted mother of Dana Thomas of GA, Clarence Morris, Jr. of Mattapan, Linda Strother of NC and Craig Morris of Boston. Sister of Martha Williams of GA, Sandra Miller of GA and Michael Lewis of GA. Also survived by 13 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Friday, November 27, 4-6 pm. Funeral Mass and Interment Private. For further information and to share a note of sympathy with the Morris family please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Lillie, M. MORRIS

Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
1 entry
November 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Morris family.
Merle Frieser
Friend
