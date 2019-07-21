Boston Herald Notices
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Indian Ridge Country Club
73 Lovejoy Road
Andover, MA
View Map
Linda A. (Botelho) Blanco

Linda A. (Botelho) Blanco Notice
age 64, of Hampton, New Hampshire, formerly of Wilmington and Somerville, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2019.

Linda was the beloved wife of David Blanco, devoted mother to her children Pamela Blanco of Hampton, NH and David Blanco Jr. & his wife Lisa of Gloucester, MA. Cherished daughter of the late Mariano and Luise Botelho, daughter-in-law of Edna and the late Sal Blanco of Arlington. Linda is also survived by a large extended family of sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many many close friends.

Linda will be fondly remembered for her energetic and honest personality; she was a "straight shooter" who told it like it was and was loved by many.

Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 28th, from 2:00-6:00 pm, at the Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road, Andover, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to the National MS Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101 1st Ave. Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.

Nichols Funeral Home, Wilmington, MA, please visit our website to leave a condolence message for the family at www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Boston Herald on July 21, 2019
