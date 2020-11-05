Linda A. Phipps - Sullivan of Quincy, suddenly November 1, beloved wife of Gilbert Sullivan. Devoted mother of Michael Beck of Weymouth, Ashley Pope of Quincy and Brandon Pope of Weymouth. Sister of Maureen Ackerman of ME, Paul Phipps of VA and Christine Keefe of Quincy. Grandmother of Riley Beck of TX. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Sunday November 8, 3-6 pm. Funeral Mass and Interment Private. If desired contributions in Linda's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift
