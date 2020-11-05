1/
Linda A. (Sullivan) Phipps
Linda A. Phipps - Sullivan of Quincy, suddenly November 1, beloved wife of Gilbert Sullivan. Devoted mother of Michael Beck of Weymouth, Ashley Pope of Quincy and Brandon Pope of Weymouth. Sister of Maureen Ackerman of ME, Paul Phipps of VA and Christine Keefe of Quincy. Grandmother of Riley Beck of TX. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Sunday November 8, 3-6 pm. Funeral Mass and Interment Private. If desired contributions in Linda's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com for further information and to leave a sympathy note for the Phipps - Sullivan family.



Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
November 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. She always had a smile and go the extra mile to help some. May you rest in peace Linda.
Arline Mccabe
Coworker
