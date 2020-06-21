Linda A. Sullivan
age 78, longtime resident of South Boston passed away on June 16, 2020. Survived by the love of her life Michael Horvath. Devoted mother of Timothy Cavallo and his wife Kelley Mackie. Loving grandmother of Ashley Cavallo and her partner Scott Pearson. Cherished great-grandmother of Scott Pearson Jr. and Kelcey Pearson. Dear sister of Elinor Quigley, Brian Sullivan and the late Phillip Sullivan, Harriet Bishop, Patricia Davis and Donald Sullivan. Beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be held at Casper Funeral Services located at 187 Dorchester Street in South Boston on Tuesday, June 23rd from 9A – 10:30A followed by an 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. Monica Parish in South Boston. Interment to follow at Brookdale Cemetery in Dedham. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences.



View the online memorial for LINDA A. SULLIVAN

Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
