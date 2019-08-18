|
|
of Quincy, formerly of Milton, died August 16, 2019, in her home in Quincy at the age of 69. Linda was born in Boston, Daughter of the late Elizabeth (Farren) and Donald Clifford.
Linda had lived in Quincy the past two years spending the previous 30 plus years in Milton. Linda graduated from the University of Massachusetts where she majored in English and was the court administrator for the Stoughton District Court, retiring three years ago. Mrs. Boyle enjoyed traveling, tending to her gardens but most importantly her family. Beloved wife of Lawrence F. Boyle of Quincy. Mother of Timothy C. Boyle and his wife Laura of Quincy, Christopher F. Boyle and his wife Janeen of Woburn and Elizabeth F. Wiseman and her husband Michael of Milton. Grandmother of Liam Boyle and Emma and Tommy Wiseman. Sister of Donna Lordon of NJ, Beth Hickox of Weymouth, Karen Gordon of Westboro, David Clifford of FL, Paul Clifford of Weymouth, Susan Clifford of Quincy and Stephen Clifford of FL. Linda is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Saint Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, Wednesday, August 21st at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Visiting hours at the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers donations in honor of Linda may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute 450 Brookline Avenue Boston, MA 02215 for more information www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019