Linda Breedy

D. Breedy, 70, of Londonderry, NH formerly of Lynn, passed away on September 18, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH. Born in Lynn on September 28, 1949, she graduated from Lynn Classical, Class of 1967. Linda worked for General Electric many years until her retirement. She is survived by her dear mother, Virginia (Hanf) Breedy, and her brother, Arthur J. Breedy Jr, both of Lynn. She is also survived by several aunts and cousins of the Breedy and Hanf families. Linda was preceded in death by her father Arthur J. Breedy. All services will be private. Please consider a donation in her memory to any of the following charities; The Home For Little Wanderers, Attn: Development, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135, Nevins MSPCA, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844, or to the Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, NH 03258. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.pollardfuneralhome.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 21, 2020
Jennifer Edgecombe
September 21, 2020
My dear cousin Linda, may you rest in peace, you are now in the hands of Our Heavenly Father, He will handle all things now. May Our Lord comfort the souls of the Hanf and Breedy of my families. You will never be forgotten, love you Linda, Jennifer.
Jennifer (Hanks) Edgecombe
Family
