Linda Breedy

D. Breedy, 70, of Londonderry, NH formerly of Lynn, passed away on September 18, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH. Born in Lynn on September 28, 1949, she graduated from Lynn Classical, Class of 1967. Linda worked for General Electric many years until her retirement. She is survived by her dear mother, Virginia (Hanf) Breedy, and her brother, Arthur J. Breedy Jr, both of Lynn. She is also survived by several aunts and cousins of the Breedy and Hanf families. Linda was preceded in death by her father Arthur J. Breedy. All services will be private. Please consider a donation in her memory to any of the following charities; The Home For Little Wanderers, Attn: Development, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135, Nevins MSPCA, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844, or to the Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, NH 03258. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.pollardfuneralhome.com
