of Marion, formerly of Newton, MA, entered into rest on Thursday, September 5th, 2019, at the age of 78. Beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Josephine (Markowitz) Cohen. Beloved wife of Robert H. Lane. Loving mother of Jeffrey Lane (Deceased), wife Ann Lane, Kimberly Harrison, husband Michael Harrison, Rebecca Block and husband Adam Block. Loving grandmother of Sadye Lane, Hannah Lane, Lane Harrison, Shona Harrison, and Jeffrey Block. Graveside services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA on Sunday, September 8th, at 1:45PM. Memorial observance will be held on Sunday, September 8th following the funeral until 8:00PM and Monday, September 9th from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Lane Residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dana Farber-Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 6, 2019