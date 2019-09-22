|
of Dorchester, Sept. 13th Daughter of the late William & Lena (Tibbs) Crook. Wife of Keith Walcott. Sister of Gayle Ellis, Joyce Barboza & late husband Andrew, Phillip Crook and the late William Crook, Jr. all of Boston. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services from Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St, JAMAICA PLAIN on Monday. Visiting Hours will be from 10am – 12 noon followed immediately by a short prayer service. Relatives & friends invited. Burial will be private.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 22, 2019