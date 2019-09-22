Boston Herald Notices
|
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View Map
Linda E. Walcott


1948 - 2019
Linda E. Walcott Notice
of Dorchester, Sept. 13th Daughter of the late William & Lena (Tibbs) Crook. Wife of Keith Walcott. Sister of Gayle Ellis, Joyce Barboza & late husband Andrew, Phillip Crook and the late William Crook, Jr. all of Boston. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services from Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St, JAMAICA PLAIN on Monday. Visiting Hours will be from 10am – 12 noon followed immediately by a short prayer service. Relatives & friends invited. Burial will be private.

[email protected]



Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
